Donald J. Trump is not supposed to be alive. It’s literally a miracle that President Trump is still standing. There was clearly a conspiracy by the highest levels of government, the deep state, D.C. swamp and Democrats to have him murdered on Saturday, July 13.

Only divine intervention kept their plan from working.

Trump was winning by a landslide, destroying President Joe Biden in every poll, and about to preside over the most popular and successful political convention in history, while unifying the entire country.

But the forces of evil running our country thought they had the solution – eliminate Trump.

The deep state is in shock that Trump survived, let alone that he was able to turn lemons into lemonade. The assassination attempt gave Trump the most heroic, iconic image in the history of modern American politics.

Everything that has happened since has been a result of the shock, panic and desperation of the Democrats and deep state. They needed to come up with a Plan B fast.

First, Biden just happened to suffer a serious “medical emergency” in Las Vegas. Next, Nancy Pelosi read him “the riot act” and threatened to enforce the 25th Amendment to have him forcibly removed from office. Biden’s family agreed to his resignation and hastily produced a letter of resignation with a signature that clearly doesn’t match Biden’s.

Next, this panicked deep state cabal quickly anointed Vice President Kamala Harris as Biden’s replacement, and twisted the arms of everyone in the Democratic Party to endorse her – despite serious misgivings. Why? They simply were out of time – and had no other choice because Harris is a black woman. All Democrats have at this point is the black vote, and if they had passed over Kamala, they would have risked losing a large portion of their most reliable voting bloc.

Even the Obamas have now endorsed Kamala – begrudgingly. Barack Obama knows Harris is a loser. But he had no choice. He was the odd man out. He was looking selfish and bitter. So at least for the moment, it looks like Democrats are united behind Harris. (I’m skeptical how long that lasts.)

Now Democrats appear to be stuck with the cackling moron – clearly the worst candidate in history. Back in the 2020 presidential race, Harris couldn’t attract one delegate and was forced to drop out. She couldn’t even attract black support as the only black candidate in a Democratic primary dominated by black voters.

Then she went on to become the most unpopular vice president in modern history – lower in the polls than even Biden (the most unpopular president in a century) – failing at every assignment (remember “border czar”), loathed by her boss Joe Biden (who rarely spoke to her) and despised by everyone that worked for her, too (92% of her staff quit).

Clearly, “Everyone hates Kamala.”

And her past record makes her the most radical Marxist candidate in history. Meet the new George McGovern-Walter Mondale clone. Hint: They both lost by massive landslides.

This is who Democrats have chosen to lead the battle against a formidable President Trump? It makes no sense. Don’t take my word for it. The New York Times recently analyzed every contender to replace Biden and declared Harris “the least electable.”

Clearly, Democrats have made a terrible error, forced by the panic from Trump’s miraculous survival.

The question is “What comes next?”

The first poll by HarrisX/Forbes showed Trump winning by double digits. Thirteen polls at RealClearPolitics also gave the lead to Trump. Thirteen to zero to start is a pretty good indicator Harris’ honeymoon is already over. But all of that was in the days after Biden dropped out.

Now comes a new poll. The most credible poll in the country: the Democracy Institute poll. It’s always accurate. This poll was conducted only a day ago. It shows Trump up by 8 points while winning by a landslide among white voters, men, rural voters, independents and older voters. Trump wins suburban voters by a narrow margin. He leads with Latinos. And he gets 22% of the black vote.

More important is the opinion of the bettors – who are far more accurate than polls. Polymarket bettors give Trump an insurmountable 35-point lead. In individual swing states, the bettors give Trump 30-point leads in Nevada and Arizona, a 40-point lead in Georgia and a 42-point lead in North Carolina.

Which means the bettors (who put their money where their mouth is) think Harris has literally no chance at victory.

Something is wrong. Democrats must have something up their sleeve. Because this decision to back Harris makes no sense. And they’re too smart and cunning to make an unforced error like this. But maybe, just maybe, the answer is they don’t care who the candidate is. Anyone will do. Even “the least electable choice.” Don’t take my word for it. That is the assessment of the New York Times. They just rated Harris “the least electable” choice of all potential Democratic candidates.

Is the goal now to plan and coordinate crisis and chaos for the fall election season, to distract from Democrats pulling off another rigged and stolen election?

What evil plans could be on the menu? First, will Biden soon step down from the presidency? That would make Harris the incumbent president of the United States, and the first female president.

Next up on the menu is almost certainly a new pandemic. Pick your poison – a resurgence of COVID, bird flu or some as-yet-unnamed, undecided, new health panic. This is how Democrats and deep state traitors open the door to massive cheating with fake mail-in ballots, no voter ID and no signature match.

Next on the menu is registering 20 to 30 million illegal alien invaders to vote after promising them the world – $10,000 Visa cards, free phones, free lawyers, free housing, free school, free health care, tons of welfare and food stamps, and a promise of no deportation.

But Democrats and the deep state may have a second job for this army of illegals. Will they ask these millions of military-age males to stir up a hornet’s nest of rioting, looting, torching and anarchy in the streets (and on elite college campuses) this fall?

Democrats love to confuse voters with “the fog of war.” With any luck, this could put the entire nation into shock, despair, fear, intimidation and even lockdown as the election approaches.

Next comes a real war – World War III. All Democrats and the deep state need is China threatening Taiwan, Iran threatening Israel, and Russia threatening Europe. More “weapons of mass distraction” to scare and distract the voters, and perhaps even get them to rally around the Democratic president (by then, almost certainly President Kamala Harris).

Can we expect at least one more assassination attempt on President Trump before November? Or even worse, could the deep state try to assassinate Harris and blame it on MAGA, while giving them the opportunity to replace her with a more electable candidate?

Trust me, all or parts of this plan will be carried out in the coming weeks.

With a DEI candidate as weak, incompetent, unqualified, radical Marxist and thoroughly unlikeable as Kamala Harris, this is the only way Democrats can hope to hold onto power, stay in control of trillions of dollars of government spending and government contracts, and stay out of prison.

I don’t understand this “Kamala decision.” It makes no sense. But this much I can guarantee – Democrats and the deep state have something up their sleeve. Something very evil and shocking is coming.

