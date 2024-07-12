(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Economic woes, competition from online stores, and retail crime are altering the retail landscape. Big Box stores, inflation, and pro-crime policies are the biggest problems for the beloved brick-and-mortar stores.

Rite Aid closed hundreds of stores amid its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. It is now shuttering an additional 85 stores, primarily in Ohio and Michigan. In total, Rite Aid has closed 434 stores.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Rite Aid isn’t alone in this downsizing trend. CVS made waves in 2021 with its announcement to close 900 stores over three years, aligning with market shifts and demographic changes. Similarly, Walgreens has closed many stores, citing profitability challenges and overlapping store locations.