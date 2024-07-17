(NEW YORK POST) — Some attendees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee are sporting makeshift ear bandages in support of almost-assassinated former President Donald Trump — with one calling it “the newest fashion trend.”

Trump, 78, emerged onto the convention floor Monday night sporting a distinctive white patch over his right ear, which was grazed by a bullet that narrowly missed his head during the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Before too long, others in the crowd had co-opted the look.