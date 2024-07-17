‘This is the newest fashion trend!’ RNC attendees sport ear bandages in support of Trump

By Olivia Land, New York Post

President Donald Trump at Day Two of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Photo by Kiira Turnbow)
(NEW YORK POST) — Some attendees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee are sporting makeshift ear bandages in support of almost-assassinated former President Donald Trump — with one calling it “the newest fashion trend.”

Trump, 78, emerged onto the convention floor Monday night sporting a distinctive white patch over his right ear, which was grazed by a bullet that narrowly missed his head during the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Before too long, others in the crowd had co-opted the look.

