Culture Wars U.S.

TikTok and Instagram turned me into a leftist. Here's how X helped me escape

(THE COLLEGE FIX) --

Published July 1, 2024 at 9:11pm

(Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Social media plays a significant role in shaping the opinions of those 35 and under — it’s the primary news source for most in that age group, one survey found.

Some stats report that daily screen time for 16- to 24-year-olds is nearly eight hours among females and seven hours among males. To put that in perspective — that’s equivalent to the average time in a school day.

Regarding TikTok in particular, 44 percent of its regular news consumers are between 18 and 29, according to the Pew Research Center.

