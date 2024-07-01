Time Magazine trolls Biden with brutal cover after disastrous debate

By Cristina Laila

The Gateway Pundit

Time Magazine trolled Joe Biden after his disastrous performance at last week’s presidential debate against Trump.

Biden crashed and burned durning the highly-anticipated debate on Thursday after he spent several days holed up at Camp David preparing for the event.

The whole world saw Biden’s cognitive decline in real time. The Democrat-media complex has gone to great lengths to hide Biden’s feeble state.

That all came to an end on Thursday night as a doped up Joe Biden was unable to make a cogent point and needed Nurse Jill to guide him off stage.

WATCH:

CLEAN VIDEO: Nurse Jill escorts Crooked Joe Biden off the stage after his humiliating debate performance pic.twitter.com/m4gj5O1DxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

Calls for Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race are growing after he bombed at the debate.

Time Magazine trolled Biden with a brutal cover.

'Things are dark.' Democrats are panicking about Joe Biden's debate performance—and what will happen next https://t.co/S46Zo1NV7w pic.twitter.com/prSyM36E6n — TIME (@TIME) June 28, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

