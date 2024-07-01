A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Time Magazine trolls Biden with brutal cover after disastrous debate

'The whole world saw his cognitive decline in real time'

Published July 1, 2024 at 12:54pm
Jill Biden helps Joe Biden off the stage after the first presidential debate in Atlanta on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Gateway Pundit)

Jill Biden helps Joe Biden off the stage after the first presidential debate in Atlanta on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

By Cristina Laila
The Gateway Pundit

Time Magazine trolled Joe Biden after his disastrous performance at last week’s presidential debate against Trump.

Biden crashed and burned durning the highly-anticipated debate on Thursday after he spent several days holed up at Camp David preparing for the event.

The whole world saw Biden’s cognitive decline in real time. The Democrat-media complex has gone to great lengths to hide Biden’s feeble state.

That all came to an end on Thursday night as a doped up Joe Biden was unable to make a cogent point and needed Nurse Jill to guide him off stage.

WATCH:

Calls for Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race are growing after he bombed at the debate.

Time Magazine trolled Biden with a brutal cover.

