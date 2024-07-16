Millions of Americans are praising God that President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, during his 2024 campaign for the White House.

But the exact time the former commander in chief was struck by a bullet in his ear has some Christians and conservatives taking note, as they see a connection to one of the most famous verses in the Bible.

The first shot rang out at 6:11 p.m. Eastern time.

And the verse that’s highlighted is Ephesians 6:11, which states: “Put on the full armor of God so that you can stand against the schemes of the devil.” (CSB)

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Conservative talk-show host Jack Posobiec is among those who took to X to point out the connection, stating: “The bullets were fired at 6:11pm. Ephesians 6:11.”

The bullets were fired at 6:11pm Ephesians 6:11 — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2024

He also included a photo of a Fox News video screenshot, pointing to the time of 6:11.

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA responded to Posobiec, stating:

“Armor of God. The next verse is this: ‘For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.'”

Armor of God The next verse is this: “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.” — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 14, 2024

The Scripture-fest continued with Posobiec continuing the thread with: “Therefore, put on the armor of God, that you may be able to resist on the evil day and, having done everything, to hold your ground” (Ephesians 6:13).

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The sixth chapter of Ephesians is famous for its armor of God metaphor as believers are told to arm themselves with a belt of truth, breastplate of righteousness, shield of faith, helmet of salvation, feet strapped with the preparation of the gospel of peace, and the sword of the Spirit which is the word of God.

The verse specifying the “shield of faith” actually says by employing this weapon, “you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one” (Ephesians 6:13 NKJV), with a bullet fired from a wicked person’s gun certainly fitting that description.

Interestingly, the even more precise time the first shot was fired was 6:11:33 p.m.

Many Christians believe Jesus Christ Himself died at age 33 when He saved all humanity from the death penalty.

Not all brethren, though, are thrilled with the 6:11 p.m. connection to Scripture.

One professor of apologetics and church history responded to Posobiec, saying: “As I have explained to others, this is absurd abuse of Scripture. Please, stop it. It is highly disrespectful to God’s Word.

As I have explained to others, this is absurd abuse of Scripture. Please, stop it. It is highly disrespectful to God’s Word. The chapter and verse divisions are later, uninspired additions. The current verses were added in 1551. They are not inspired, and it is simply absurd… — (@HwsEleutheroi) July 15, 2024

“The chapter and verse divisions are later, uninspired additions. The current verses were added in 1551. They are not inspired, and it is simply absurd to connect the time this took place (in a particular time zone, during DST even) with a particular text of Scripture based upon the uninspired division of Ephesians into particular chapters and verses. It would be easy to look up all sorts of other ‘6:11s’ in the Bible that would demonstrate the foolishness of this activity. Please, just stop it.”

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!