The attempted assassination happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, where President Donald Trump was holding a campaign rally, at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s a timeline (all times Eastern):

6:02 p.m. Trump enters the stage, to the music of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood. He waved.

6:05 p.m. The song is over and Trump is at the microphone to speak.

About 6:10 p.m. Rally attendees notice a man climbing to the top of a roof. Policeman climbs the roof, but retreats when the gunman points his rifle at him.

6:11 p.m. Multiple shots are fired, Trump grabs his ear, and that drops to the ground as a voice is heard saying “Shots, shots, shots.”

6:12 p.m. Trump is covered by Secret Service agents who, after making sure he was no longer in the line of fire, took him off stage and into a vehicle. Trump gives fans a thumbs-up.

6:14 p.m. Law enforcement vehicles lead Trump’s limousine, and the rest of his motorcade, away from the rally grounds.

Shortly after the shots, Trump fist-pumps to his crowd, and appears to repeatedly mouth the word “fight.”

6:42 p.m. It was an “incident,” the Secret Service claimed, which confirmed Trump is safe. Within minutes Trump’s campaign echoed that saying Trump was “fine.”

7:24 p.m. Authorities confirm there are victims.

7:49 p.m. “Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi of the Secret Service says agents neutralized the attacker and he was dead. Also announced was the fact one rally participate was killed.

8:13 p.m. Joe Biden says he’s trying to call Trump.

8:42 p.m. Trump confirmed on Truth Social the facts: “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

9:33 p.m. FBI office in Pittsburgh says it is investigating.

9:37 p.m. Trump praises his own team.

11:53 p.m. FBI spokesman Kevin Rojek called the shooting an assassination attempt.

Midnight. Trump’s plane lands in Newark, New Jersey, for his return to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.”

Times from USA Today, Daily Express.

