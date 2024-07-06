A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top neurologist met with Biden's physician in White House earlier in year

81-year-old president faces increased scrutiny over his age, mental acuity

Published July 6, 2024 at 12:23pm

(Image by Tung Nguyen from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – A top neurologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center met with President Biden's physician at the White House earlier this year, White House records show.

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson's disease expert, met with Dr. Kevin O'Connor and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17, records first reported by the New York Post show. The report comes as the 81-year-old president faces increased scrutiny over his age and mental acuity in the wake of a halting and stumbling debate performance on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist at Walter Reed, also attended the 5 p.m. meeting, according to White House visitor logs. The fourth person in attendance has not been identified.

