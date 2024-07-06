Top neurologist met with Biden's physician in White House earlier in year

(FOX NEWS) – A top neurologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center met with President Biden's physician at the White House earlier this year, White House records show.

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson's disease expert, met with Dr. Kevin O'Connor and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17, records first reported by the New York Post show. The report comes as the 81-year-old president faces increased scrutiny over his age and mental acuity in the wake of a halting and stumbling debate performance on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist at Walter Reed, also attended the 5 p.m. meeting, according to White House visitor logs. The fourth person in attendance has not been identified.

Read the full story ›