(CBN NEWS) — The U.S. Surgeon General says loneliness is now a public health threat so severe that it’s on par with smoking and obesity.

For far too many Americans, loneliness can become a painful secret, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, M.D. said, revealing that he experienced this firsthand.

“This is an issue so many people struggle with in the shadows because they feel ashamed. And that was true for me as well,” he told ABC News.