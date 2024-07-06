A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE

Town's snarky anti-littering campaign asks if 'mommy still cleans' for 'brainless' residents

Sanitation workers picked up staggering 250 tons of roadside garbage last year

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 6, 2024 at 5:55pm

(NEW YORK POST) – They’re getting snarky when it comes to their sanitation. Officials in Babylon, Long Island are so fed up with litterbugs, they’ve put up signs calling out the “brainless” scofflaws.

“They’re dumping a lot of fast food, 7-Eleven cups, Taco Bell, Wendy’s. It gets as crazy as a freezer that was dumped right at the entrance to the Southern State Parkway,” said Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer, who said sanitation workers picked up a staggering 250 tons of roadside garbage last year.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We’ve had mattresses, tires, and the most bizarre thing is, the town picks all these things up. All you have to do is call. So they’re going out of their way to dump this stuff. It just totally shows that they’re brainless.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Town's snarky anti-littering campaign asks if 'mommy still cleans' for 'brainless' residents
Social worker denied job over biblical views
Biological father wants to see baby, same-sex duo infuriated
Education reforms push state toward financial cliff
Nashville shooter left over 100 GBs of evidence, ALL to be kept secret
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×