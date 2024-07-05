Trillionth of a second shutter-speed camera captures atomic chaos in action

(SCIENCE ALERT) – To take a picture, the best digital cameras on the market open their shutter for around around one four-thousandths of a second. To snapshot atomic activity, you'd need a shutter that clicks a lot faster.

With that in mind, scientists have unveiled a way of achieving a shutter speed that's a mere trillionth of a second, or 250 million times faster than those digital cameras. That makes it capable of capturing something very important in materials science: dynamic disorder.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Simply put, it's when clusters of atoms move and dance around in a material in specific ways over a certain period – triggered by a vibration or a temperature change, for example. It's not a phenomenon that we fully understand yet, but it's crucial to the properties and reactions of materials.

Read the full story ›