(JUST THE NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the passing of longtime media personality and conservative commentator Lou Dobbs, host of “The Great America Show.” He was 78 at the time of his passing.

“The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away – A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!”

Dobbs was a media figure for decades and hosted programs on both CNN and Fox Business. “The Great America Show” ran on iHeartRadio.