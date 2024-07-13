(THE SUN) – DONALD Trump has been taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK after a gunman opened fire at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was tackled by Secret Service agents and quickly taken off stage and into his motorcade after “loud shots” were heard.

After being tackled Trump stood up and pumped his fist and appeared to have blood running from his ears. “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger has revealed that an audience member was killed and the shooter is dead, The Washington Post reported.