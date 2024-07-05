Trump challenges Biden to a 2nd debate, but there's a catch

By Jim Hoft

Former President Donald Trump issued a challenge to Joe Biden via Truth Social on July 4th.

Trump proposes a one-on-one, no-holds-barred debate to discuss the future of America. The former presseveral controversial policiesident’s call for this unconventional debate format promises a direct, unfiltered discussion on key issues affecting the nation.

“I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate,” wrote Trump. He envisions an all-out discussion with just him and Biden on stage.

“An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country. The ratings were massive for the First Debate, record setting, in fact, but this one, because of the format, would blow everything away!” he said.

The first debate was a testament to the biased media, with CNN clearly tilting things in favor of Joe Biden.

The debate format, with its mic muting and strategically placed commercial breaks, blatantly controlled the narrative to favor Biden.

Trump’s challenge includes asking Biden to explain his stance on several controversial policies.

“Let Joe explain why he wants Open Borders, with millions of people, and many violent criminals from parts unknown, pouring into our once great Nation, or why he wants Men Playing in Women’s Sports, or demand ALL ELECTRIC VEHICLES within five years, or why he allowed INFLATION TO RUN RAMPANT, destroying the people of our Country, and so much more,” Trump said.

He also suggests that this debate would serve as a test of President Biden’s competence under pressure. “It would also, under great pressure, prove his ‘competence,’ or lack thereof,” wrote Trump.

Trump concluded his challenge with a call-to-arms: “What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned Debate, the way they used to be. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!!!”

Despite growing calls from left-wing politicians, commentators, and activists for Joe Biden to step down in favor of a candidate not rumored to be suffering from a form of dementia, Biden remains resolute in his decision to stay in the race.

Biden, who is currently the oldest sitting U.S. president at 81, will return to the debate stage in September.

The second presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. ABC News will be hosting the second debate between President Biden and former President Trump.

The format of the debate remains unclear, and it is still uncertain whether Joe Biden will be the nominee.

