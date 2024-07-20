Anti-Trump attorney George Conway used props to claim that former President Donald Trump was a “psychopath” during a Friday appearance on “Morning Joe.”

Conway told “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski Friday morning that he was inspired to research psychology years ago, when he heard Trump go after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions at a wedding.

“The next morning I’m wondering, I was laughing at the president of the United States. What is wrong with this guy? I wondered for a very long time, and finally I started reading the psychological literature and once I started reading about personality disorders, in particular narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder, pathological narcissism and sociopathy, everything became clear,” Conway told Brzezinski. “And that’s the reason why I concluded several years ago that he was an absolute danger to the republic, ultimately shown on January 6th.”

“So that’s what we’re trying to do, is we want to level the playing peeled on the mental states of the two candidates,” Conway continued. “Both of them are old. Both of them misstate words. Last night Donald Trump called his vice presidential nominee J.P. Mandell. Okay? Imagine if Joe Biden had done that,” Conway said.

President Joe Biden has been criticized for saying that he spoke with people who had died. Biden claimed on separate occasions in February that he had spoken with former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017, and former French President Francois Mitterrand, who passed away in 1996. In September 2022, Biden asked for Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana at a conference that took place several weeks after Walorski had been killed in a motor vehicle accident.

“So, the whole point is, I mean, he’s a narcissist. These are the DSM five criteria for narcissistic personality disorder. I won’t go through these,” Conway said about Trump, holding up the first chart. “There’s a Jimmy Kimmel monologue on our website that goes through these, and it’s pretty funny. You know, that’s the reason why he spoke for several hours last night. It’s because, you know, he’s full of himself.”

Trump formally accepted the nomination of the Republican Party for president, speaking for over an hour Thursday night, during which he related his account of the July 13 assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“He is also a sociopath. Okay? And what’s a sociopath? This is a DSM definition: a pervasive pattern of disregard and violation of the rights of others, and you have to have three or more of the following,” Conway continued. “This isn’t hard. You don’t have to be a shrink.”

Conway went through all the ways he thought Trump met the criteria for narcissistic personality disorder, using the poster he brought.

“I can go all the way through it,” Conway claimed. “He’s nine for nine. He’s a sick man and that’s what we’re seeing.”

The American Psychiatric Association issued guidelines in 1973, known as the “Goldwater Rule,” following a 1964 survey in which hundreds of psychiatrists diagnosed then-Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater without having personally examined him. In March 2017, the organization’s Ethics Committee passed a resolution warning against diagnosis without personal examination.

The Trump campaign and the American Psychiatric Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

