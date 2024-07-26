World War III could be closer than anyone expects if Kamala Harris is elected to the White House in the fall.

That’s according to GOP nominee and President Donald Trump, who discussed the race after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Friday.

“We’ll see how it goes. But if it all works out, if we win, it’ll be very simple. It’s all going to work out. And very quickly. If we don’t, you’re going to end up with major wars in the Middle East. And maybe a third World War. You are closer to a third World War right now than at any time since the Second World War. We’ve never been so close because we have incompetent people running the country.”

In fact, during Trump’s first term in office, there was relative peace around the globe. When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office, war broke out in Ukraine and Gaza with other minor skirmishes developing. Further, China in openly belligerent about its land acquisition plans in Asia and the Pacific.

Trump said it is the conflicts in the Middle East that could escalate into a third World War if he loses the 2024 election, according to Fox.

Nethanyahu traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump, where the GOP nominee explained Harris is “worse” on Middle East issues and claimed the Israeli war with the terrorists of Hamas in Gaza could expand if Harris succeeds Joe Biden.

The report explained, “Trump’s remarks come amid a reported diplomatic flare-up between Harris and Netanyahu, which occurred after their meeting Thursday. On comments after the meeting, Harris said she told the Israeli prime minister she ‘will always ensure that Israel is able to defend itself, including from Iran and Iran-backed militias such as Hamas and Hezbollah.'”

But then she also criticized Israel over its ongoing war with the terrorists from Hamas in Gaza who attacked in last Oct. 7, invading and slaughtering some 1,200 civilians, including many at a music festival.

Harris claimed to be concerned about the “humanitarian situation” because of the war on the terrorists.

