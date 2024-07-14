(FOX NEWS) – Donald Trump Jr. revealed that his father, former President Trump, is in the hospital following shots being fired at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday evening, but is in “great spirits.”

“I just spoke to my father on the phone and he is in great spirits,” Trump Jr., told Fox News Digital in a statement. “He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him.”

Trump was escorted off-stage after 6 p.m. at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after shots were fired. Blood was apparent on Trump’s right ear and face as he was tackled by the Secret Service and quickly moved from the stage.