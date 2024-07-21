With Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential hunt on Sunday, former President Donald Trump is now weighing in with his own reaction.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was!” Trump said on Truth Social.

“He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t – And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists.

“We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In a separate message, Trump indicated:

“Crooked Joe just got knocked out, so now I’ll have to do it a FOURTH TIME!!!”

Jill Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race https://t.co/hq6RrcVcQC pic.twitter.com/NW4qMlEtmx — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 21, 2024

Aides Struggling To Figure Out How To Break The News To Biden That He Dropped Out https://t.co/a7C890dIsW pic.twitter.com/Bgk4NRa09N — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 21, 2024

