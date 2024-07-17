The name of Thomas Matthew Crooks – who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on July 13 during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania – will, years from now, have gone the way of other would-be assassins such as Muharem Kurbegovic, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme and Sara Jane Moore, three who attempted to kill President Jerry Ford. While the motivations prompting Kurbegovic (1974), Fromme (September 1975) and Moore (17 days after Fromme) to act against Ford remain clouded, their lack of success condemned them to the dustbin of history. By sheer millimeters, Crooks failed to become another Lee Harvey Oswald.

While four sitting presidents have been killed by assassins (Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy), Trump is now the third member on a list of both sitting and former presidents (including Ronald Reagan and Theodore Roosevelt) wounded in such attacks.

Assassination efforts are triggered by various factors: a desire to change U.S. government policy, actors suffering from mental instability and those found legally insane. Involvement of co-conspirators suggest political motivation while lone wolves tend to have mental issues. Currently, little is known about Crooks, 20, other than he hailed from Bethel Park, near Pittsburgh, and donated to progressive causes, although a registered Republican.

Sadly, although Trump’s right ear was grazed by a bullet before the assassin was eliminated by quick-acting Secret Service agents, audience member Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed, shielding his family, while two others were critically wounded. As Crooks’ motives are investigated, other names involved should not be committed to history’s dustbin. They should be called out for helping to create the world in which the likes of Crooks thrived.

The world in which Crooks lived was filled with the outlandish vitriol of anti-Trumper politicians and journalists. Trump’s opponents portrayed him as a modern-day Hitler, doing things the administration of Joe Biden ironically is guilty of doing.

First to plant the seed of personal confrontation with Trump administration officials was protagonist Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. She challenged supporters to confront them wherever found. Dismissing common courtesy and civil dialogue at political events, Waters promoted such harassment, triggering rising trends of violence.

Interestingly, when she was later confronted, the black politician hypocritically cried racism. Described as one of the most corrupt members of Congress, it is a wonder Waters even has followers listening to her. But she got political tensions rising with her confrontation challenge.

Other high-profile anti-Trumpers have endeavored to portray Trump in a light indirectly suggesting he is worthy of extermination.

For example, we began hearing efforts by the White House and others going beyond the boundaries of what one might describe as normal political opposition discourse. This emerged as Trump – the man – was targeted rather than Trump’s policies. In an effort to suggest the former president harbors a sinister intent, White House staff began labeling him “Hitler Pig.”

High profile Biden supporters began doing all they could to promote Trump as evil-minded. Talk show host Rachel Maddow ridiculously claimed he “wants to put MSNBC on trial for treason so that he can execute us.” Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) – always looking to gain the spotlight – berated Trump for spending his entire 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton, promising to “lock her up.” Although Trump never made such an effort while in office, AOC alleged if reelected again, he could be expected to round up all political opponents and throw them in jail – including her. She dismisses Trump’s statement to Sean Hannity he had no plans to use the Justice Department against his opponents, including Biden, were he to win in November.

Maddow joined “The View’s” Joy Behar to jointly voice their far left perverted views of a second Trump presidency posing a serious threat to democracy. This dynamic liberal duo triggered a backlog of criticism for their fear mongering in promoting Trump as evil.

The week of the Trump assassination attempt, while difficult to know what Biden means at times, he made reference concerning his “one job and that’s to beat Donald Trump. We’re done talking about the (June 27) debate. It’s time to put Trump in the bull’s-eye. …”

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann was a little more direct after a clip emerged of Trump at a rally saying that “he had been persecuted worse than any president in history, including Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated.” Olbermann outrageously suggested the “hope” Trump would suffer the same fate.

Interestingly, requests prior to the incident by Trump’s security for additional resources were supposedly denied by Biden.

The post-assassination-attempt response of liberals has been outlandish.

Some far left members are even falsely claiming the Trump assassination attempt was not real.

If you wish to view a 76 second clip of absolute stupidity, watch actress Amanda Seales explain the Trump assassination attempt was a staged “production.” A self-proclaimed expert on shootings by having lived in Harlem, she knows gunfire when she hears it and the popping sounds heard in the Trump video were not gunshots. She offers no explanation then why people in the crowd ducked, the Secret Service agents jumped on Trump to protect him and how bystander Comperatore and shooter Crooks died. In Seales’ mind, everyone but she was fooled.

Sadly, Jacqueline Marsaw, a Democratic congressman’s aide, ignored the seriousness of the attempt by suggesting Crooks should have taken “shooting lessons.” Rightfully, she now is unemployed.

Meanwhile, the anti-Trump New York Times failed to call the Trump incident an assassination attempt. Its headline read, while hurt, he was safe “after a shooting.” This must be the only time in our history shooting at a president was not called an assassination attempt. We can only assume the Times sought to avoid triggering the normal sympathy flowing to assassination victims.

CBS anchor Margaret Brennan quickly criticized Trump for failing to advise supporters not to retaliate.

In the myopic world of ABC personalities, responsibility for the incident was placed on the “violent rhetoric” of Trump and those supporting him.

Shockingly, less than 24 hours after the assassination attempt, The Atlantic published a piece by David Frum, calling the former president a “would-be dictator” who “had it coming.”

There are two realities with which the Trump assassination attempt should leave us. First, personal attacks against political candidates, portraying them as evildoers, is unacceptable. Second, such comments contribute to an environment in which people like Crooks – who undoubtedly will be determined to have suffered from mental instability – are motivated to act.

The assassination attempt has had an understandably spiritual impact on Trump. While his initial plan was to hammer Biden throughout his RNC speech on Thursday, he now embraces it as an opportunity to bring the country together. Meanwhile, it appears anti-Trumpers could not care otherwise.

In his inaugural address, Biden claimed he would bring the country together – only to immediately act contrarily. With the life of one innocent spectator lost on July 13 and a presidential candidate saved from a similar fate by the Grace of God, let us hope the healing and unity at long last begins.

