Read Hanne’s The Herland Report.

The assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, unfolding in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, may have been the closest we have come to World War III. Trump escaped death by a remarkable providence of God. Had Trump been killed, the man who fights against the globalist quest for world dominion like no other in America, the neocon warmonger elite would have had a full-fledged victory. Horrifying wars would definitely have been ahead of us.

With the American flag perfectly set in the back, the AP photograph of the former president clenching his fist in the air, blood on his face as Secret Service agents swarmed around him, is becoming a symbol similar to the French Revolution iconic painting of “Liberty Leading the People” by Eugène Delacroix. In it, the bare breasted woman clenching her fist represents the people’s voice against the tyranny of the elites, lifting the French flag with a young boy and soldiers by her side.

The demonized and heavily persecuted Trump has for years been the only man able to symbolize the “little man’s fight against the elites,” as he has spoken of the need to focus on domestic issues, return jobs to America, tax the mega corporations who reside in tax havens and stop the cartel monopolization of wealth. No wonder the mainstream media are instructed to demonize Trump, as over 90 % of the media is owned by the very same ultra-rich, globalist cartel corporations Trump attacks. I elaborate on this topic in my book “Trump: The Battle for America.” He knows that the United States has become the laughingstock internationally for its complete inability to win wars overseas regardless of the trillions of dollars spent, wars in which hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost and millions displaced as refugees. Domestically, the U.S. has been equally unable to deal with the rampant drug problems, inflation, corruption, skyrocketing food prices, open borders problems, over-crowded jails, street poverty and homelessness, horrible roads, gruesome inner-city standards and so on.

The dramatic assassination attempt becomes the pinnacle of the ongoing political civil war in the degenerated West between local patriots who support traditional constitutional nation states and internationalist globalists who seek to end borders. Donald Trump has stated that the future does not belong to these globalists; it belongs to the patriots. The globalists arguably seek to impose a new feudalist billionaire-dominated system in which the voice of the people is no more.

The globalist business model is dependent on weak nation states that easily may be overrun by global corporations that crush the middle class and local businesses. It is also dependent on a low-cost labor force, thus the need for illegal immigrants without rights who can be bullied around with no consequence. It is the new model for slavery: workers with no rights. The globalists have for decades benefited from the outsourcing to jobs and wealth to cheap-labor countries, reinforcing an international economic model that departs from the nation-based capitalist system and benefits the ultra-rich in an unprecedented scale.

Globalism has since the 1980s produced a system in which a few individuals now own over 50% of world assets, only made possible by the transnational business model – with mega corporations based in tax havens – that refuses to redistribute wealth when outsourcing jobs to low-cost labor countries. This has produced the death of the middle class in the West and the impoverishment of the working class. Naturally, Trump, who wants to reinforce national borders, becomes a hated enemy.

The growing divide between globalists and patriots is also strongly present in Europe, a continent reduced to a passively obedient vassal to the same American neocon elites, completely manipulated by the Washington leadership. The European nation states are weakened, divided and controlled by political rulers who arguably do not have the best interests of its people at heart. Europe is thereby heavily entrenched in the very same conflict that Trump spearheads in America. The French political leader Marine Le Pen recently said that the divide in the West is no longer between the right wing and the left wing. It is between patriots and globalists.

The assassination attempt has turned Donald Trump into a larger-than-life icon, a prophet hailed as a messiah figure at levels never seen before. The hope is to return American greatness to the deteriorating and sad image of a faltering United States, to end the gruesome wars overseas and provide fair trade, growth and justice to the increasingly multi-polar world.

If there ever were a time to pray for America, it surely is now.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!