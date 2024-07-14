Trump thanks Secret Service, law enforcement after assassination attempt

By WND Staff

President Donald J. Trump salutes Marine One from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, following his return from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)
President Donald J. Trump salutes Marine One from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, following his return from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

This post was taken directly from @realDonaldTrump’s Truth Social. He was shot in the upper right ear. His final statement is GOD BLESS AMERICA.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

2024 ElectionDeep Statetrump

Leave a Comment