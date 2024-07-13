Joe Biden is under attack from all sides these days, including many Democrats.

It’s because of his declining mental abilities, and the fact those factors have been on public display in recent days, with the disastrous presidential debate performance and his news conference blunders where he said GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump was his “vice president.”

He also misidentified the president of Ukraine as president “Putin.”

Other factors have appeared, too, and even Democrats now, at least some of them, are trying to push Biden off the Democrat party ticket.

Slow down, warns President Trump.

In a Truth Social media statement, he offered Biden, “He shouldn’t allow complete losers like George Clooney, under the total auspices and control of Barack Hussein Obama, to push him out of office. That must be his decision, and his decision alone. Good luck Joe!”

Trump, who is leading Biden in most polls assessing the November presidential election, explained, “They’re blaming all of Crooked Joe Biden’s problems on me, including his really bad performance in the Debate. Some say that I was not respectful of him, and he just plain ‘choked.’ Actually, I tried being as nice as possible considering that this is the man who has systematically destroyed our Country, and the man who has WEAPONIZED his Justice Department, doing everything possible to put his Political Opponent, me, in jail. Why should I be ‘nice’ to him?”

He continued, “He said he ‘just had a bad night,’ and I hope, for the good of the Country, that he is right. But his performance since that very eventful Debate evening has not exactly been stellar.”

Even so, Trump said, Biden needs to make his own decisions.

Of course influencing Trump’s comments could be the fact that the polls show him defeating Biden in the election. Polls also show he’d defeat alternatives, like Kamala Harris, vice president, but her name in the race would be a new factor to be assessed.

Trump also encouraged Biden to “immediately take a cognitive test.”

Further, “And I will go with him, and take one also. For the first time we’ll be a team, and do it for the good of the country.”

