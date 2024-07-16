Global stocks, cryptocurrency, and gun manufacturing stocks have begun to climb, following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Bloomberg reported Monday the “Trump trade” momentum is picking up speed, as investors are betting on Trump to pull out a win this coming November.

“Trump’s fiscal and trade policies will spur growth and add to inflationary pressures. The yield on 30-year bonds rose to 4.45%, surpassing two-year equivalents for the first time since January, steepening the curve,” Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg noted that growing political violence could cause concerns around the stability of the U.S., pushing investors to move their stocks into “haven assets” such as gold or real estate.

“While there’s a risk that Trump’s policies could keep upward pressure on interest rates, traders generally don’t expect the prospect of his re-election to derail the stock-market trajectory in the long run, though a pick-up in near-term price swings is likely,” Bloomberg reported.

In addition, the Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., parent company of Trump’s Truth Social media platform, has gained over 30%.

Meanwhile, Newsweek and MarketWatch have reported cryptocurrencies and gun manufacturing stocks have soared since Saturday. Gun manufacturers Smith & Wesson Brands, and Sturm Ruger & Company, increased between 7.5% and 18%.

Economist and Trader Alex Kruger stated on X the Trump Trade is “on its way,” and investors can expect Trump to be “bullish” on oil & gas, steel and coal, as well as onshoring if Trump wins the election.

Trump’s policies on trade tariffs, tax cuts and energy independence for the U.S. are also expected to boost confidence for investors.

