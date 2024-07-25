(FOX NEWS) — Former President Trump is releasing his third official book since leaving office – a photo book filled with images to highlight the “great success” of the U.S. under his leadership, telling Fox News Digital that it represents the “power” that the country “will have again” if he is re-elected in November.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, detailed his new book, “Save America,” in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital Thursday.

The book offers a look at Trump’s first term, and “a vision for his next term,” according to the description. Each photo in the new book has been selected by Trump, along with his words, which offer an insight into what will shape a possible second Trump administration.