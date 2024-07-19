(OIL PRICE) – Climate campaigners are challenging the U.K.’s approval of the first new coal mine in the country in three decades, with the High Court beginning hearings on the case on Tuesday. The U.K.’s previous Conservative government approved in December 2022 the Woodhouse Colliery project in Whitehaven, northwest England, developed by West Cumbria Mining.

Earlier this year, West Cumbria Mining (WCM) said that it “continues to focus on preparatory works prior to commencement of real construction activity, no later than early 2025,” when it announced that the High Court would hear on July 16-18 a challenge by two parties against the Government’s approval of planning.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The project to mine metallurgical coal, the one used for steelmaking, will be required to support steelmaking throughout the transition to Net Zero over the next few decades, WCM said at the end of 2023.