Israel and Mideast WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

U.N. investigative unit probing allegations against anti-Israel official

Francesca Albanese didn't say whether Hamas-supporting groups paid for her trips Down Under

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 2, 2024 at 8:11pm
(Video screenshot)

U.N. envoy Francesca Albanese speaks at a U.N. Human Rights Council press conference in July 2023.

(JNS) -- The investigative unit of the United Nations opened a case probing whether pro-Hamas lobbying groups funded Francesca Albanese’s trips in 2023 to Australia and New Zealand.

The U.N. Office of Internal Oversight Services told Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, on June 26 that it referred his allegations against the U.N. special rapporteur for the Palestinians to Volker Turk, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, whose office oversees the activities U.N. special rapporteurs.

The U.N. office’s email came hours after the publication of a widely circulated video clip of JNS questioning a U.N. spokesman on why Albanese and other of the global body’s entities refused or ignored requests to clarify or refute details of the accusations.

Read the full story ›

