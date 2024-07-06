(SUMMARY NEWS) – China makes all of the rules world-wide, thanks to their complete bribed and controlled President of the United States. A paltry 30 or 40 million in bribes to Biden and family members, has China winning in every field. This includes sports.

The international swimming authority has revealed that its Executive Director, Brent Nowicki, has been summoned to participate in a U.S. criminal probe. This inquiry focuses on an incident involving 23 Chinese athletes who, despite failing doping tests, were permitted to compete and subsequently secured medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

World Aquatics, the governing body, confirmed that Nowicki received a subpoena and is coordinating with U.S. officials to possibly circumvent the need for his testimony before a grand jury. The athletes in question reportedly tested positive for trimetazidine—a substance banned for its performance-enhancing effects—shortly before the Tokyo Olympics. This substance is known to enhance endurance and has been prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) since 2014.

Read the full story ›