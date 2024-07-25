The U.S. and Canada intercepted two Russian fighter jets and two Chinese H-bombers near Alaska on Wednesday shortly before Biden addressed the nation.

“NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone,” NORAD said

“Fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept,” NORAD said, adding that the foreign bombers “remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” and that their activity “is not seen as a threat.”

NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on July 24, 2024. NORAD fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept.https://t.co/EKg3G30lmW — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) July 24, 2024

Fox News reported:

Ahead of President Biden's first address in the Oval Office since announcing he was dropping out of the presidential race, the North American Aerospace Defense Command Public Affairs (NORAD) says it sent out fighter jets to intercept two Russian Tu-95 "Bear" bombers and two Chinese H-6 bombers off the coast of Alaska.

