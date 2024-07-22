U.S. senator calls for 25th Amendment in scathing letter as pressure mounts on Biden Cabinet and Kamala

By Joe Kovacs

Joe Biden talks on the phone with King Salman of Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FOX NEWS) — Sen. Eric Schmitt is urging all members of the Cabinet, including Vice President Kamala Harris, to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Biden, Fox News Digital has learned.

Schmitt sent letters to every member of Biden’s Cabinet Monday afternoon, just a day after the president suspended his re-election campaign amid pressure from within his own party about his age and fitness to serve another term.

Biden, instead, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to serve as the 2024 Democratic nominee in his place.

