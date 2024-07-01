A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel and Mideast WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

U.S. still hasn't seen enough day-after Gaza planning from Israel, Blinken says

'People don't feel safe to go to their homes'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 1, 2024 at 6:12pm
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to reporters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (U.S. State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to reporters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

(JNS) -- Washington has yet to see enough information about Israel’s plans for Gazan reconstruction, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

With anti-Israel street protesters audible throughout the secretary’s remarks at the Brookings Institution, Blinken was asked how the Biden administration would ensure that U.S. adversaries can’t take advantage of what is frequently called the “day after” in the Gaza Strip when operations against Hamas cease.

“We’ve told the Israelis that we expect them to develop their own plans, their own ideas,” Blinken said. “We’ve not seen enough of that from Israel.”

Read the full story ›

