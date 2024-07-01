U.S. still hasn't seen enough day-after Gaza planning from Israel, Blinken says

(JNS) -- Washington has yet to see enough information about Israel’s plans for Gazan reconstruction, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

With anti-Israel street protesters audible throughout the secretary’s remarks at the Brookings Institution, Blinken was asked how the Biden administration would ensure that U.S. adversaries can’t take advantage of what is frequently called the “day after” in the Gaza Strip when operations against Hamas cease.

“We’ve told the Israelis that we expect them to develop their own plans, their own ideas,” Blinken said. “We’ve not seen enough of that from Israel.”

Read the full story ›