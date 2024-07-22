The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the state of New York to answer to charges in a lawsuit filed by the state of Missouri that it is interfering in the presidential election.

The United States Supreme Court has ordered New York to respond by Wednesday. https://t.co/Cuzo60XtHq — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) July 22, 2024

It is accused of “illegally scheming” to jail President Donald Trump, the GOP nominee for the 2024 election.

It is Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey who has brought the case, charging that, “New York is waging war on American Democracy – and Missouri will not let it stand.”

It is in New York, of course, where multiple prongs of the Democrats’ courtroom-oriented lawfare against President Trump have developed.

The state is accused of an “illicit prosecution, gag order, and sentencing of President Trump” and the state is accused of deliberately undermining “his ability to campaign.”

Such overt actions, the case complains, “sabotages Missourians’ ability to cast a well-informed vote…”

Under the Constitution, such a claim of improper behavior made by one state against another goes directly to the Supreme Court.

A report at Just the News explained Bailey has charged that New York’s “hush money” prosecution of Trump, “along with the court’s gag orders, damaged Missourians’ right to hear him speak freely.”

Missouri’s case asks that the Supreme Court determine New York illegally interfered with the election.

Trump was found guilty by a jury in leftist-Manhattan of business reporting violations in a trial rife with misbehavior.

The prosecutor took misdemeanors for which the statute of limitations had expired and claimed they were felonies because they were in furtherance of another, unspecified, crime. The judge’s daughter was fundraising for Democrats off her father’s courtroom decisions, and despite the appearance of conflict, he refused to exit the case.

The prosecution’s chief witness was a convicted perjurer.

WND reported when the case was developing, Bailey explained, “We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail. It sabotages Missourians’ right to a free and fair election.”

The Western Journal reported Bailey explained, “Radical progressives in New York are trying to rig the 2024 election. We have to stand up and fight back.”

“The investigations and subsequent prosecutions of former President Donald J. Trump appear to have been conducted in coordination with the United States Department of Justice,” he said.

