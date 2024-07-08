'Uncertainty': French prime minister to tender resignation as nation turns left

(CNBC) -- French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said he would submit his resignation on Monday, after early poll data showed his and French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Ensemble party and its allies coming in second in the parliamentary runoff.

Ensemble and its allies are projected to secure between 150 and 180 seats, according to an IFOP estimate, behind the leading New Popular Front’s 180-215 result.

Both factions have outpaced the winner of the first parliamentary vote, the far-right Rassemblement National — RN or National Rally.

