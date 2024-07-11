A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSCIENCE IS AMAZING

University develops AI-enabled robotic guide dog for the blind

Technological leap in assistive devices

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 11, 2024 at 3:42pm

(SUMMARY NEWS) – Engineers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China have created an advanced AI-enabled robotic guide dog designed to assist the visually impaired. Equipped with sophisticated optics, this robotic dog can detect environmental changes, avoid obstacles, and recognize traffic signals, enhancing its ability to navigate safely.

The robot, developed by the university’s School of Mechanical Engineering under the leadership of Professor Feng Gao, responds accurately to voice commands like “start,” “stop,” and “set a destination” thanks to its deep learning-based speech recognition models. Additionally, it features a unique speed-control cane mounted on its back, which allows users to control movement speed by pushing or pulling.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

This innovative guide dog boasts six legs for optimal stability and smooth motion, making it the first of its kind to integrate three interaction modes: auditory, tactile, and force feedback. This allows for a responsive and interactive experience, providing real-time feedback about walking conditions and the environment.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







3 years after U.S. withdrawal, Afghanistan looks as bad as it did pre-war
Kentucky Fried Chicken now serving halal meals, removing pork from menus
Pfizer shares advance on 'encouraging' data from once-daily weight-loss pill
University develops AI-enabled robotic guide dog for the blind
Insect farm for livestock feed creation to open later this month
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×