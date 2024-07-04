A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

University grew staff size by 1,200 while enrollment barely budged

Hired 6 new DEI deans in 1 year

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 4, 2024 at 12:33pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The Massachusetts Institute of Technology added more than 1,200 new administrative/support staff positions in less than a decade – including six “diversity, equity, and inclusion” assistant deans in one year, a College Fix analysis found. Meanwhile, between 2013 and 2022, undergraduate student enrollment remained basically flat.

The administrative hiring increase coincides with concerted efforts by the research university to “advanc[e] diversity, equity, and inclusion” throughout its programs.

During the 2022-23 school year, the most recent data available, the university employed 6,693 full-time administrators and support staff, according to information the school filed with the federal Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.

