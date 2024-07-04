University hires 'fatness studies' professor

(SELWYN DUKE) – “Fat liberation” and “representation” used to mean liberating fat from your body so it wouldn’t be overrepresented there anymore and you could fit into last year’s swimsuit. Now it’s the business of a new breed of activists, one of whom was just hired by Pennsylvania State University to teach students about, among other things, “fat representation and liberation.”

So parents of prospective undergraduates can know that the kids will be finally getting more than just “sexuality and gender” studies and “transgenderism” info for their $35,000 in Penn State tuition, room, board, and fees.

Penn State, notorious for the Jerry Sandusky pedophilia sexual-abuse scandal, announced the new hire in a press release. “The Stuckeman School’s Department of Graphic Design in the Penn State College of Arts and Architecture has announced that designer, activist and educator Brooke Hull will join its faculty ranks as an assistant professor, effective Aug. 1,” the university relates.

