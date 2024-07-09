A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsMUCH ABOUT HISTORY

'Very unusual' find: Priceless relic from Founding Father discovered at thrift store

'There was no proof. There was no documentation saying this is authentic'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 9, 2024 at 6:08pm
A piece of former President George Washington's tent on display at the Museum of the American Revolution. (Courtesy of the Museum of the American Revolution)

A piece of former President George Washington's tent on display at the Museum of the American Revolution. (Courtesy of the Museum of the American Revolution)

(WHYY) -- Goodwill is not just a chain of thrift stores, but an online auction site of oddities.

The select donated items up for bid are often not dissimilar from the random things you might find in a brick-and-mortar Goodwill store, like a rhinestone clutch bag from The Limited ($7.50), an oversized belt buckle from the Society of Explosives Engineers ($9.99), or a certified authentic Thomas Kinkade painting of a scene from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast ($41.00).

Richard “Dana” Moore is used to digging. The amateur collector hunts for historic military artifacts online and in the field with a metal detector. When he has a feeling he is getting close to something, he listens to his gut.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







College NAACP won't share evidence two students made 'racist remarks' at rally
Exhausted States of America: How many hours a day does average person feel tired?
Digital self-harm surging among teens: Why are children bullying themselves?
Chemo wasn't an option, so God supernaturally healed this Christian of inoperable cancer
'Very unusual' find: Priceless relic from Founding Father discovered at thrift store
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×