Vaccinated and boosted Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, cancels speech

By Joe Kovacs

President Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive office Building, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)
President Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the White House.

(FOX NEWS) — President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 today following his first event in Las Vegas, Fox News has learned.

“He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” a White House statement said.

“He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

