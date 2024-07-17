(FOX NEWS) — President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 today following his first event in Las Vegas, Fox News has learned.

“He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” a White House statement said.

“He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”