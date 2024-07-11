Vegas gamblers face hour-long waits at casino slots as $1.6 million giveaway draws masses before closure

(NEW YORK POST) – The Las Vegas casino that needs to pay out $1.6 million in prizes before it closes next week drew long lines Wednesday as thousands mobbed the iconic Strip fixture in hopes of winning big.

Just about every open slot machine was occupied during the second day of the six-day progressive cash giveaway at the Mirage, which is shutting its doors on July 17 after more than three decades in business. With the casino turning off half the slot machines, demand is through the roof, but so is impatience among guests, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Texas resident Krissy Carter came to the Mirage with her sights on some green and ended up seeing red. “But it’s been such a frustrating experience,” she told the newspaper while waiting at least two hours for a slot to become available.

