Kamala Harris long has had a reputation for word salads, those long, often-incomprehensible strings of words that make little sense.

One ramble was: “My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’ You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

Another: “I think it’s very important…for us at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualise it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future.”

Pundits poked fun at her condition, but amid the obvious decline in Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities in recent months and years, Harris performances were little more than entertainment.

But with her ascension to possible Democrat nominee for president, with Biden’s withdrawal over the weekend, there is new concern.

A report in the Daily Mail confirmed there “is no indication” that she suffers from a specific ailment, but said such uncontrolled speaking can “indicate brain injury, autism or serious condition.”

Or it can be a “symptom of anxiety or over-confidence.”

The report explained, “Kamala Harris’s rambling ‘word salad’ speeches may be a symptom of a little-known but common psychological condition called logorrhoea — also known as verbal diarrhea.”

She is “known for her jumbled, sometimes incoherent speaking style,” the report said.

The report explained, “A 2009 study of the condition in Spain found the risk of logorrhoea was linked to level of schooling. Those with lower educational achievement were more likely to ‘speak in circles,'”

It explained, “Logorrhoea is also associated with laughing wildly at random moments, something Ms. Harris has become known for, with Donald Trump even nicknaming her ‘Laughin’ Kamala.'”

Her cackling, in fact, has made headlines at times, too.

The report cited behavioral specialist Gregg Levoy who explained the condition can be “a holdover from that original egocentric stage around one or two years old, when children naturally feel grandiose and at the center of the universe.”

But it also can be a result of “a common frontal lobe deficit that many traumatic brain injury survivors suffer, and is linked to several serious psychiatric and neurological disorders. These include schizophrenia, lesions on the brain, damage to areas of the brain that deal with language, and ADHD.”

Another Harris stumble: “You need to get to go, and you to be able to get where you need to go, to do the work and get home.”

Add there was her famed “passage of time” passage: “The governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time. The significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs. And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children.”

And, “We celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been.”

She’s often talked of her love for Venn diagrams, which are illustrations that use overlapping circles to show links between groups.

“I just love Venn diagrams. I really do, I love Venn diagrams. There’s just something about those three circles and the analysis of that, where there’s the intersection, right?”

The report said, “Republican strategist Matt Whitlock has previously accused Ms Harris of being unable to speaking ‘normally.’ He posted: ‘It’s pretty striking that she is simply incapable of speaking normally. Is she actually smoking weed before grabbing the mic? It would explain so much.”

WND reported earlier when she was lampooned for her performances.

This Comedy Central Daily Show skit ripping Kamala Harris’ word salads is both brutal and hilarious. pic.twitter.com/ODT5hc4Cf3 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 22, 2024

The skit, by “The Daily Show,” featured correspondent Desi Lydic joking about the vice president, whose comments are advised by her “holistic thought adviser, Dahlia Rose Hibiscus.”

“It means that I am the one by whom the thoughts are being advised, from a place of advisement.”

She explained that Harris is not so much into sentences as “idea voyages.”

“It’s a process I call speaking without thinking,” she continues. “It’s not about the destination of the thought, it’s about the journey and how many words you use to describe the journey.”

Interspersed in the explanations were clips of Harris rambling.

The video cites Harris’s comment, “Well, we are the United States of America because we are united… and we are states.”

