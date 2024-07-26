A telecommunications and information technology worker residing in Florida, has been charged with acting as an agent for the People’s Republic of China, and faces a potential maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

The U.S. Department of Justice released a statement Wednesday, stating Ping Li, a 59–year–old U.S. citizen who immigrated from China, failed to register as a foreign agent, and used his position in Verizon, and an international information company to spy for China’s Ministry of State Security, or MSS.

The MSS handles all civilian intelligence collection for China, and uses “cooperative contacts” located in certain areas outside of China, to gather intelligence to further China’s agendas. This includes any information about foreign companies and corporations, and information around foreign politicians or those in foreign intelligence agencies.

These contacts are also responsible for informing the Chinese government about any Chinese political dissidents who reside in those countries.

According to the statement, since 2012, Li served as a contact and was directed to obtain “information of interest.” Li obtained information concerning Chinese dissidents, pro-democracy advocates, U.S.–based non-governmental organizations, and members of the Falun Gong religious movement.

Information about Li’s employer, Verizon, was also shared with the MSS, and Li frequently returned to China to meet with the MSS, and used various anonymous online platforms to communicate.

The Falun Gong religious movement is not formally recognized in China, and was outlawed in 1999, according to the statement. Li was ordered to spy on members of this movement and reported back in August of 2012, with the name and biographical information on a resident living in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Between 2015 and 2022, Li had sent information about his employers, a training manual, details about hacking events carried out by the Chinese government involving U.S. companies, and information which included the name and address of individuals who had fled China.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Wednesday that Li had not made a guilty plea after appearing in court Monday. Li’s attorney Daniel Fernandez told the paper he was waiting for more information from the government and Li was a “model citizen,” having lived in the U.S. for over 30 years.

