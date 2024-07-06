A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthCONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCE

Violent Mexican cartels ramp up operations in Hawaii as America's fentanyl crisis broadens

Sending drugs via passengers' luggage, mailed packages, body carriers

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 6, 2024 at 5:00pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – Mexican drug cartels, including Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), are aggressively expanding into Hawaii, flooding the islands with methamphetamines and fentanyl.

Local authorities told media outlet KHON2 that Sinaloa and CJNG are expanding business in the island state by sending drugs via passengers' luggage, mailed packages, and body carriers flying into Honolulu International Airport.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Violent cartels, primarily the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco New Generation cartels, and they're killing each other," explained Gary Yabuta, executive director of the Hawaii High-Density Drug Trafficking Area.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Violent Mexican cartels ramp up operations in Hawaii as America's fentanyl crisis broadens
WHO: COVID shots triggered surge in global heart deaths
Ready for blackouts? Techies buy up 1 of remaining reliable power sources for their AI needs
This Walmart rival is gaining ground in the pricing game
Energy, biz groups ask Supreme Court to stop 'super state' from forcing EVs on rest of U.S.
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×