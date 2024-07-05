Progressive news giant speculates on 'concession' speech for Biden

Apparently all that would be needed now, to bring to a conclusion the discussion over Joe Biden's mental decline and whether he should be in the race for the 2024 election, is to put a speech on a teleprompter and have him read it.

At least that's the suggestion that can be taken from the Washington Post, which posted a commentary titled, "What if Biden spoke these words?'

And it includes, "A large part of me still wants to stay in the fight. But, at this moment, the nation needs something I cannot provide: a leader with the energy to run a vigorous campaign and then to work for America, at all hours, for the next four years."

Speculation about Biden's ability to continue as a candidate, or president, has exploded in the last week after his catastrophic performance at a presidential debate where he stumbled, mumbled, slurred, lost focus, stared into space and worse.

President Donald Trump, at one point told the moderators that he didn't have any idea what Biden said, "And I don't think he does either."

The White House has insisted that Biden is the candidate and will win, and legacy media outlets like the AP, who long have been his supporters, described him as sharp and focused but sometimes confused.

The Washington Examiner explained the Washington Post's piece was "fantasizing about a day in which President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race."

The Post even gave Biden "the words to say in a concession speech."

The Examiner explains that Biden, in fact, is facing questions from those within his own party about withdrawing.

It explained the speech references Biden's decades in the Washington establishment and "cited George Washington’s decision to step down from office 'though the Constitution at the time did not require it.'"

The proposed speech said, "Between now and November, I will do all I can to support the next Democratic nominee — and to encourage Americans to rediscover the optimism and energetic spirit that built this nation."

Some Democrats already have conceded that they expect Trump to win the election in November, and they're all right with that.

The White House has dismissed discussion of any issues regarding Biden's capabilities.

