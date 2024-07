(FAITHWIRE) -- Hulda Erdman turned 106 years old this month and, when asked for the secret to her longevity, the centenarian offered a simple yet profound response: “My Lord.”

After telling FKYR-TV she doesn’t know “where those 106 years went,” she credited God and her involvement in her church choir for her long life.

“Well, my dear, there is no secret,” Erdman said. “My Lord has just made me that old. Singing in the choir and all that kind of stuff.”

Read the full story ›