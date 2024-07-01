WATCH: 6 incredible minutes of leftist lies about 'sharp' Biden

A video posted online reveals a stunning montage of leftists and other Joe Biden supporters insisting he is as sharp as a tack.

The truth of that opinion was challenged during last week's disastrous debate showing when Biden lost his train of thought, was unable to complete a sentence, and gave the visual impression of a zombie.

Over and over.

But here is the assessment that Biden really isn't just what he looked like:

