A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
2024 Election Scandals trump WND News CenterWND

WATCH: 6 incredible minutes of leftist lies about 'sharp' Biden

'His mind is just as quick as ever'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published July 1, 2024 at 5:00pm

(Video screenshot)

A video posted online reveals a stunning montage of leftists and other Joe Biden supporters insisting he is as sharp as a tack.

The truth of that opinion was challenged during last week's disastrous debate showing when Biden lost his train of thought, was unable to complete a sentence, and gave the visual impression of a zombie.

Over and over.

But here is the assessment that Biden really isn't just what he looked like:

Are most of the national news media nothing more than professional liars who push every harmful cause?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







WATCH: 6 incredible minutes of leftist lies about 'sharp' Biden
Leftists claim Supreme Court now allows Biden to murder
Clarence Thomas warns Dems broke law trying to prosecute Trump
Supreme Court victory: Trump has absolute immunity for official acts
State Supreme Court rules on justice of the peace pummeled for her faith
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×