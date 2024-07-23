Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host of “The View,” ripped Whoopi Goldberg for actively “bullying” viewers into backing Kamala Harris during an appearance by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre dismissed concerns on “The View” Tuesday about whether President Joe Biden could finish his term after ending his reelection bid. Hasselbeck called the appearance a “missed opportunity” and accused Goldberg of “bullying” viewers to support Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive nominee heading into November.

“Where were the questions? Absolute misuse, disappointing, not surprising of course, that there was no follow-through. Joe Biden did the right thing, handing it over to someone who could do the job, why can’t he? Where was that question? Not there on purpose, we’d say,” Hasselbeck, who was a co-host on the show from 2003 to 2013, told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “Count this as the first advertisement for the left when it comes to Kamala Harris’s campaign trail.”

Biden endorsed Harris, who reportedly secured the necessary delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination Tuesday morning, shortly after he announced the end of his reelection bid.

“This is her main stage, this is where it all begins and unfortunately, the very stage and table that calls for choice all the time wants to sit there and by the mouth of Whoopi Goldberg, a friend of mine, and I tell this to her face-to-face, is bullying her viewers into voting for Kamala based on the fact that she is a female,’ Hasselbeck continued. “I think that’s absolutely ignorant strategy and I hope the women who are watching tune out or actually tune into what’s going on at that table. It’s absolute brainwashing, it’s an abandonment of what they had. There was an opportunity, as KJP said, actual questions and no follow-up. It was really disappointing, not surprising.”

Former President Donald Trump currently lead Harris by 1.9% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the Real Clear Polling average of polls from July 5 to 22. The former president’s lead grows to 3.2% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys.