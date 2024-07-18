

(CBN NEWS) — There’s something new at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., just in time for the busy summer season. It’s a worship experience like you’ve never seen or heard before.

It’s called “All Creation Sings” and is inspired by Psalm 148 which declares, “Let them praise the name of the Lord!” It’s a 45-minute experience posing the question: What is worship?

Garrett Hinton, Chief Revenue Officer at the Museum of the Bible, says, “When somebody says worship to me, my mind immediately goes to the thing that we do at church on Sundays before the pastor gets up and gives the sermon. That’s worship and indeed, that is worship. But as the Bible talks about worship, it’s so much more than that. So the story is the story of the Bible, and it’s taking you from Creation or Genesis all the way to Revelation.”