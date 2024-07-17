CNN dedicated an entire segment Wednesday to talking about Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance’s facial hair.

“Inside Politics” host Dana Bash noted Vance would be the first vice president since former Vice President Charles Curtis, who served in former President Herbert Hoover’s administration. Vance has become a major topic of conversation in the media since former President Donald Trump chose him as his running mate in a Monday Truth Social post.

“But now I want to get to something really important,” Bash began. “Facial hair. If Trump wins in November, the Ohio senator would become the first vice president in nearly a century to wear facial hair. The last was Charles Curtis, Herbert Hoover’s vice president from 1929 to 1933, who, as you can see, had a nice-looking mustache.”

CNN panel dedicates entire segment talking about JD Vance’s beard pic.twitter.com/FekFcdPWCJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 17, 2024

Bash quoted former President Donald Trump’s statement on Vance’s beard last week, in which he said Vance “looks like a young Abraham Lincoln.”

Bash then highlighted how Vance previously worked as a CNN contributor before his senatorial run, making him the first contributor to the network to be named on a presidential ticket. Vance was first elected to the U.S. Senate, representing Ohio, in November 2022, after beating out Democratic opponent Tim Ryan.

“That is a first. He used a razor back then,” Bash concluded.

Vance labeled himself a “never-Trump guy” in 2016 and criticized the former president’s “absurd” policies. He later shifted his views and issued a formal apology for his past comments about Trump in 2021. Trump endorsed Vance during his 2022 senatorial campaign after the pair met at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump honored Vance’s service in the Marine Corps and the publication of his bestseller book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” which brought him to notoriety in his Monday Truth Social post.

The liberal media has rushed to criticize Vance since the announcement that he would be Trump’s running mate. MSNBC Republican strategist Susan Del Percio expressed fear of the Ohio senator’s intelligence during a Tuesday segment, while “The View” co-host Joy Behar claimed Vance supports women staying in violent relationships.

